Strand Hospitality Services Expands in Florida with Third Hotel Opening

Myrtle Beach, S.C.—Strand Hospitality Services continued their concerted effort to expand further into Florida by officially opening its third hotel in the state, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Crestview. The company has an active Sunshine State pipeline, with projects either under construction or in development in the greater Pensacola, Tampa, Orlando, Melbourne, and Jacksonville area markets.

“With our 48-year history of operating seasonal and beach destination hotels, Florida remains a key growth market for Strand Hospitality Services to expand its portfolio of third-party operated full- and select-service hotels,” said Andrew Pace, senior vice president of Strand Hospitality Services.

“With its unique combination of destination tourism and a pro-business environment, Florida is an ideal location for hoteliers with aggressive growth appetites,” Pace continued. “With a strong footprint already in place, our hotels benefit from shared best practices and economies of scale. Our market expertise makes Strand the ideal choice for developers and owners looking for superior management capabilities to help make the most of their investments.”

Strand opened its first Florida hotel, the SpringHill Suites New Smyrna Beach, earlier this year. Shortly thereafter, the company assumed management of the Hampton Inn & Suites Navarre. Strand currently operates a portfolio of hotels in the southeast, primarily in the Carolinas and Georgia.