NEW YORK—Hospitality House (HH) has acquired Hicks Design Group, adding a Foodservice Planning and Design division to HH’s suite of services, which include food-and-beverage-focused pre-development consulting, real estate services, and talent procurement. Cody Hicks, the founder of Hicks Design Group, will join as managing partner of HH’s newly formed division.

“We are excited to become a part of this multifaceted organization that will provide us a platform to help grow our business,” said Cody Hicks. “We look forward to bringing our talents to center stage in the hospitality industry and working on world-class projects across the United States.”

Hicks Design Group has worked with Chefs Daniel Boulud, Todd English, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Tom Colicchio as well as the Culinary Institute of America, Soho House, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Eataly, Google, and NBC Universal.

The creation of the Foodservice Design practice accompanies growth for the firm’s London office. Since opening an official outpost in 2016, Hospitality House EMEA has reported a 200 percent increase in revenue over nearly two years. This consistent expansion reflects the company’s pipeline of high-profile hotel, restaurant, and corporate projects.

“We strive to make food and beverage integration and activation as simple as possible for our clients,” said Hospitality House CEO Steven Kamali. “Adding an in-house foodservice design team was an organic next step for us. We anticipate growing their business by 400 percent by engaging in over 50 new projects in the coming year.”