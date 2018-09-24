Results Released for 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) and RobecoSAM recently announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) review. The S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a benchmark for corporate economic, environmental, and social performance.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) has been listed on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year. IHG achieved first place in RobecoSAM’s Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry group, with the highest score for the industry on its Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

“At IHG, our purpose is to provide true hospitality for everyone, and this is central to our long-standing commitment to operating our business responsibly in all aspects of our work,” said Yasmin Diamond, executive vice president of global corporate affairs at IHG. “As the gold standard for sustainability performance, we are very proud to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second year running. This serves as recognition for the hard work and dedication of our people, owners and partners around the world.”

In RobecoSAM’s Industry Leader Report, IHG scored highly in areas relating to environmental criteria, human rights, and risk and crisis management.