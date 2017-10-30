Sonesta Opens Its First Dual-Brand Property

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation will soon open its first dual-branded property in the Atlanta market. A new Sonesta ES Suites, the company’s signature extended stay hotel brand, joins the existing Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. The two properties will operate under one roof while delivering two distinctive Sonesta experiences that can accommodate visitors regardless of their length of stay and purpose of visit. The hotel is due to open in mid-November.

In June, Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta began transforming one of its two hotel towers into the Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place Atlanta, which will welcome guests in 81 newly designed efficiency, studio, and one-bedroom suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas. The complimentary daily breakfast, evening social, and on-site laundry facilities save guests time and helps them manage budgets, while complimentary high-speed WiFi and a self-service business center helps guests stay connected to work and home.

“The decision to transform Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta and develop our first dual-branded hotel was made based on the needs of our guests in this market who seek the benefits of a long term stay hotel,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “We are very excited about this new property, which will bring a new option for guests seeking multi-room suites with full kitchens, allowing us to target a broader audience and delivering the convenience that the ever-changing modern day traveler looks for in a hotel.”

Guests of Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place will be able to take advantage of all the existing amenities and services available at Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta, a 300-room property that has three hotel suites and extensive meeting space, all of which are inspired by the local topography: Lake Lanier, Stone Mountain, and the surrounding residential architecture. Hotel amenities include an indoor/outdoor swimming pool, sun deck, fitness center, 24-hour business center, complimentary parking, and complimentary high-speed WiFi. Grapevine Restaurant is the hotel’s casual dining venue open for breakfast and lunch, and ArtBar is its gastropub highlighting local fare and libations.

This dual-branded Sonesta hotel is located just outside of downtown Atlanta. Hotel guests are minutes away from the area’s main attractions, including Stone Mountain, two of the premier shopping malls in Atlanta ,and the Infinite Energy Center (well-known concert venue and home of the Gwinnett Gladiators Hockey & Georgia Swarm Lacrosse), and is in close proximity to major corporations, such as NCR, Primerica, Kaiser Permanete, Mitsubishi Electric, and AGCO Corp. This will be the second Sonesta ES Suites hotel serving the greater Atlanta area, joining the Sonesta ES Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center.