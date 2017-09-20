Small Luxury Hotels of the World Relaunches Guest Loyalty Program

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has launched a free-to-join loyalty program–INVITED—to replace its previous program, The Club of SLH. INVITED offers all members access to exclusive rates, guaranteed benefits, and “Small Luxuries” at the company’s 500 small, independently minded hotels worldwide.

SLH has said that INVITED was developed after extensive research among existing members and consists of three tiers—”Invited, Inspired, and Indulged.” The research demonstrated that members valued benefits that directly related to their hotel stay, as opposed to wider promotions and brand affiliations. Members also asked for more consistent benefits across the collection and can now take advantage of a 10 percent discount off best available rate, complimentary WiFi, and breakfast at all SLH hotels. The new program also includes an online loyalty hub to make it easier to use and add more interaction so that guests can view current benefits, existing reservations, and what they need to do to move to the next tier. The highest tier is based on six or more stays, or a spend of $6,000 or more.

Other perks of the new program include referring a friend, birthday gifts, and experiences during a guest’s stay and when they return—anything from a bottle of a guest’s favorite wine to a yacht trip.

Filip Boyen, SLH’s CEO, says, “The premise behind the new program is simple. We’ve listened to our guests and now we’re giving them what they really want—a greater focus on personalizing their stays with us. Not only will they get more of the usual SLH touches with each and every stay such as complimentary breakfast, early check in and late check out but SLH has also invested in ensuring guests get the INVITED feeling throughout their stay. Small Luxuries exemplify the attention to detail that is the very essence of the SLH brand.”