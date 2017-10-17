Sleep Inn Launches Tongue-In-Cheek Trade Marketing Campaign

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels announced a tongue-in-cheek trade marketing campaign for the company’s midscale Sleep Inn brand. The print and digital ads, which debuted across several industry trade publications, highlight what that brand says really matters to developers—a strong, long-term return on investment.

“Our ‘Always Sleep Inn Style’ ads illustrate how trends that appeal to consumers today may not appeal to consumers tomorrow. Travelers evolve, and developers should invest in brands that withstand the test of time,” said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design, Choice Hotels. “Simply put, no matter what seems flashy today, we remain the best choice for developers seeking new construction in midscale.”

Sleep Inn hotels’ efficient footprint and design make the brand a low cost way to build new construction in midscale—a segment where consumer demand remains strong. According to Choice, the brands’ evolved prototype, introduced in 2016, offers modern, enduring innovations to appeal to guests today and tomorrow so that owners and guests don’t have to sacrifice function or style.

The franchised hotel brand continues to expand and now has a pipeline of more than 120 hotels. Sleep Inn’s domestic RevPAR index gains have outpaced the brand’s midscale competitors in 36 out of 37 months, according to Choice.

“The Sleep Inn brand has been delivering results for years,” said Brian Quinn, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “We’ve always recognized the appeal of midscale, and understand what midscale owners and guests want, with the high guest satisfaction scores to back it up.”