SIX Travel App Enables Booking via Instagram Stories

NEW YORK—SIX Travel recently launched its app out of BETA, allowing travelers to book hotels directly through Instagram Stories and other online publishers. Built exclusively for iOS, the hotels booking platform is making travel content instantly bookable.

“We designed SIX Travel to enable people to book the world’s most stylish hotels during their moments of discovery–directly from Instagram Stories with a simple swipe up, or from our award-winning iOS App,” said Khalid Meniri, co-founder and CEO of SIX Travel. “Our platform aims to harness the power of that social medium to revolutionize the travel landscape, changing the way hotels, creatives, and consumers interact in a bold new way.”

The new SIX Travel app aims to simplify travelers’ decision-making process when booking stays for upcoming travel. With the platform, travelers are able to swipe up on Instagram stories (or click through the link in bio) to instantly book one of the more than 2,000 hotels hand-selected to be featured on the app, or save for later. SIX Travel enables social content creators to monetize their travel content, while allowing partners to track their performance and demonstrate value.

As an essential modern tool for hotel partners, SIX Travel provides hotels with key insights and precise metrics to engage with relevant consumers and drive direct bookings, while significantly reducing transaction fees. The (SaaS) platform processes data signals in real-time to help hotels evaluate content creators, track their performance, and measure true ROI from their campaigns–leveraging analytics and personalization algorithms to boost conversion and maximize reach, ultimately helping hotels connect in a meaningful way with the right audiences.