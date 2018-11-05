Six Marketing Tips for a Successful Hotel App

6 Create a Press Kit

A press kit makes it easier for influencers and media to write about an app. App press kits should include screenshots, an app logo or icon, the app store description, and the app store links. Consider adding a brief video demo, a short history of the app, and some testimonials. All this information will come in handy when writing about the app and will be consistent across several platforms.

These are just some of the strategies to market a new or existing app and boost its success. Consistency is everything in this game, so be sure to constantly implement marketing strategies to ensure continued growth.