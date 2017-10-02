Shooting Left More Than 50 Dead, 400 Injured, and Hotels on Lockdown

The Las Vegas Police Department has identified the 64-year-old gunman of the Sunday night shooting that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. The shooter, now dead, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino before police arrived. Area hotels went on lockdown following the shooting and authorities temporarily stopped flights from McCarran International Airport and redirected traffic from the Las Vegas Strip. Read more about the shooting and reactions to it here.