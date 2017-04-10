Home / Daily Feed / Shimao and Starwood Capital Group’s Joint Venture

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News April 10, 2017

A leading Chinese property developer and operator has partnered with Starwood Capital Group to launch a joint hotel venture in China. The developer, Shimao Property Holdings, will own 51 percent of the venture, with Starwood owning 49 percent. The partners plan on developing, operating, and branding assets in the Chinese hotel market, which is currently in the midst of remarkable growth. To read more about this new partnership, click here.

