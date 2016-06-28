Sherwin-Williams Releases 2017 Color Forecast

Sherwin-Williams’ 2017 color forecast projects a sense of restlessness that will translate to color in new ways next year. A team of Sherwin-Williams design and color experts, led by Director of Color Marketing Sue Wadden, developed the 2017 forecast based on extensive research and insights into global trends. Each of the four palettes—Noir, Holistic, Intrepid, and Unbounded—tells a distinct color story, Wadden says. Here’s a closer look:

Noir

Driven by baroque and romanticism trends, a renewed interest in faith and spirit, and celebration of the night, the Noir palette is rich with colors that evoke vine-ripe fruits, Nordic blues, moody neutrals, and golden yellow.

Holistic

The colors of this holistic palette include arctic neutrals, blush rose, wild browns, and forest floor green. Soothing, warm tones pair with airy cools for a harmonious and nature-inspired palette, Wadden describes.

Intrepid

A feisty energy influenced this retro palette, including fiery oranges, vibrant kimono colors, and the simplicity of black, white, and gray. This versatile palette allows for a modern, bright light or a 1970s vibe of smoked glass, bright brass, and geometric patterns, Wadden suggests.

Unbounded

Global consciousness is captured in this palette’s earthy mustards and browns as well as ocean blues and corals. According to Wadden, this earth and spice palette features audacious colors in combination with a confluence of foreign patterns and exotic textures.