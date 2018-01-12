Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel Unveils Renovation

PORTLAND, Ore.–Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, the flagship property at Portland International Airport (PDX), has completed a multi-phase $7.5 million renovation. Under the creative guidance of IDEA-Interiors, a Portland-based interior design firm, the aesthetic of the property is designed to reflect a true sense of place, as displayed by the lobby centerpiece by local architects at Ludin Cole. The work of art depicts northwest imagery including wine glasses, pioneers, bicycles, and Portland’s famed bridges.

“We are thrilled to significantly enhance our guest experience and offer the most

modern accommodations near PDX,” says Mike Daley, general manager. “The goal of

the renovation was to dramatically transform the lobby, guestrooms, and meeting areas of the hotel, while remaining true to Sheraton’s classic style that our global travelers know and trust. I think we have accomplished our goal.”

Each guestroom is enhanced with new wallpaper, carpet, and mattresses, as well as an enriched bathroom. All rooms are now equipped with more media outlets for charging electronic devices to keep guests as “plugged in.”

Responding to Sheraton Portland Airport Hotels’ desire to appeal to a new generation of travelers, Idea-Interiors’ design concept for the lobby focuses on Portland as “the city of makers,” a thriving home for entrepreneurs and artists. “We wanted the look to reflect on the city itself: open, new and fresh but elegant,” says Tracey Simpson, principal of Idea-Interiors. “Using warm woods, brass accents, and marble, our vision was to emphasize the city’s spirit of craft, pioneering, and adventure.”

In addition, the hotel’s dining options have expanded with the opening of Rose &

Compass, which focuses on Northwest-inspired cuisine by executive chef Floyd

Weldon, a Sheraton veteran of 15 years. The curated menu has a selection of regional

products from local farms, ranches, distilleries, breweries, and vineyards.

The new NorthStar Lounge is available for private events and additional restaurant seating and provides a space to work or play. Food and beverage service is available in the lobby seating area.

Small meetings at Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel can now take advantage of the new concept of “Meetings in a Minute.” These meeting room rentals, which accommodate up to four people, and are available for guests or non-hotel guests. The property also has 15 versatile conference and banquet rooms, totaling 22,500 square feet and able to accommodate groups of up to 800 people.

The Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel opened in 1974 as the first hotel at the Portland

International Airport. The pet-friendly property has 215 guestrooms, including five newly renovated suites. The Club Level rooms include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and breakfast. The property has a 24-hour fitness center, complete with indoor swimming and hot tub. The hotel provides complimentary wireless high-speed Internet service with all guestrooms and meeting spaces and 24-hour complimentary airport transportation, as well.