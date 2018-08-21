Suwanee, Ga.—Sharpe Contractors has broken ground on Hotel Evolution’s newest development, a 99-key Home2 Suites by Hilton in East Point, Georgia. The hotel will be the third in the Southeast to provide direct fiber-optic cable connectivity to every guestroom. Norcross-based Ponder & Ponder, Architects, designed the seven-story, 64,667-square-foot hotel, which is scheduled for completion in late Fall of 2019.

Bryce Brothers, Inc., will serve as the owner’s representative for the project. The Home2 Suites by Hilton will also be Sharpe’s third Hilton flag with construction already underway on new Tru by Hilton properties in Lawrenceville and Tucker, Ga.

Neel Shah, president of Hotel Evolutions, cited the improved technology and strategic location near Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as factors he believes will ensure the property’s success. Sharpe Contractors President Shane Sharpe added, “This will be a great addition to the East Point community and we’re looking forward to having the opportunity to build this impressive new hotel.”