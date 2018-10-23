Alaska’s Seward Windsong Lodge Breaks Ground on New Expansion

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA—Pursuit has announced the expansion of the Seward Windsong Lodge, which will add three new guest buildings to the wilderness-inspired property. Nestled on the edge of the Chugach National Forest and less than four miles from the port town of Seward, the Windsong Lodge is one of Alaska’s top recommended properties for visitors looking to immerse themselves within a national park.

The expansion, led by Harmon Construction of Seward and Gordon Thompson Architect Inc. out of Anchorage, will add 36 new guestrooms, six of which will be suites. The new addition to the lodge is expected to open June 1, 2019.

“Upon completion, this expansion will complement our current 180 guestrooms, main lodge, and gourmet dining experience at the popular Resurrection Roadhouse, all located just minutes from the Seward harbor,” said Luke Peroni, general manager of the Seward Windsong Lodge. “The new premium rooms will feature a contemporary take on classic lodge design, alongside the latest in technology and modern comforts, while offering a peaceful oasis in the middle of a lush temperate rainforest.”

“As the gateway to stunning glaciers, fjords, and abundant wildlife of Kenai Fjords National Park, Seward is an important economic driver to the sustainability and growth of tourism in the region,” said Fernando Salvador, vice president and general manager of the Alaska Collection. “As an organization we are dedicated to enhancing that growth, and are pleased to offer travelers an elevated hotel experience during their visit to Southcentral Alaska.”

The Seward Windsong Lodge is located along the winding road that leads to Exit Glacier, Resurrection River, and hiking and mountain bike trails. Open mid-May through mid-September, guestrooms include standard rooms, standard rooms with a private deck, and suites. The new expansion will add premium deck rooms and premium suites in 2019.

Photo credit: Seward Windsong Lodge by Pursuit