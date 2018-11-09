Seven Hotels That Have Opened Their Doors to Artists

1 Motif Seattle, Washington

Last year, Motif Seattle unveiled a $10 million guestroom redesign led by Seattle-based architectural and design firm DEGAN & DEGAN. All 319 rooms at the hotel, as well as the corridor, incorporate materials such as natural woods from the Pacific Northwest in their designs. DEGAN & DEGAN also considered the Seattle climate in designing and creating “rainy day corners” in each guestroom so that wet outdoor gear has a place to hang.

This new design also serves as a platform for Motif’s Visiting Artist Program. Each year, Motif Seattle chooses a local artist to collaborate with to design hotel stationery, envelopes, guest amenities, key cards, and more. Artwork made by local artists hangs in each guestroom to represent different aspects of Seattle’s culture. One abstract art piece features the spines of albums made by a Seattle musician woven together.