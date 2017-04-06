Set the Table for Success

Larry Spelts, vice president of business development at Charlestowne Hotels, shares three indicators that a hotel restaurant is set up for success.

Solid finances. “A hotel with a restaurant typically is going to have a financial controller on sight. That provides a tremendous advantage for the restaurant because most freestanding restaurants aren’t in a position to justify having a dedicated financial controller just for the restaurant.”

Dedicated sales. “Most freestanding restaurants don’t do a particularly good job with their sales and marketing. However, most hotels have a director of sales, a team of sales directors, and a marketing manager or a third-party marketing firm, giving the restaurant advantages that it wouldn’t have as a freestanding restaurant.”

Quick fixes. “Freestanding restaurants don’t have an engineering department with a chief engineer and maintenance technicians on duty or associated with a property. Hotels have such personnel on hand should the need arise.”