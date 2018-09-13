ServSafe Workplace Debuts with Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Suite

Chicago, Illinois—The National Restaurant Association, parent organization of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), today announced the launch of an online training suite focused on Sexual Harassment Prevention, the first programs in its new ServSafe Workplace training line . Sexual Harassment Prevention in the Restaurant Industry and Sexual Harassment Prevention in the Hospitality Industry are interactive, digital training programs that address sexual harassment and the harmful impact it has on individuals and businesses. There are employee and manager versions for each program.

Developed specifically for the needs of the foodservice and hospitality industries, this course incorporates scenario-based learning and focuses on the impact to individuals while emphasizing the responsibility each employee has for maintaining a respectful and inclusive workplace.

The key objectives of the employee version of the program include: define sexual harassment and the two forms it can take; understand the harmful impact sexual harassment can have on victims, businesses, and those who harass; recognize conduct that’s appropriate, and not appropriate, for work; understand when and how to report sexual harassment.

Building on the content in the employee program, the manager edition also focuses on the vital role managers play in creating and promoting a harassment-free workplace culture and provides them with the tools they need to respond confidently and appropriately to sexual harassment claims.

The hospitality version of the sexual harassment training aligns with the goals of the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s new 5-Star Promise program announced on September 6. The third “star” of that initiative refers to the importance of having ongoing training and education for employees on identifying and reporting sexual harassment. The new training, which can be purchased from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute, includes training for both employees and managers, and is available for licensing by hotel organizations.

“The ServSafe team is excited to offer this timely training to our industries,” said Sherman L. Brown, executive vice president of training and certification, National Restaurant Association. “The strong response to the complimentary Sexual Harassment Prevention webinars we presented this summer shows that people in both foodservice and hospitality are eager to learn how to address this issue and change the culture, and we are proud to provide them with the tools to make that happen.”

ServSafe Workplace is a new suite of training programs rooted in the cultural and social issues affecting today’s restaurant and hospitality work environments. Leveraging ServSafe’s reputation for premier risk-mitigation training, ServSafe Workplace focuses on ways for managers and employees to navigate the sometimes-difficult topics facing service-industry professionals.