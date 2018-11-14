sbe Moves New York Headquarters Following AccorHotels Investment

NEW YORK—Hospitality developer, manager, and operator sbe has announced that the company is moving its global headquarters to the heart of Soho in New York City to accommodate its growth. The office is located at 131 Spring Street, assuming the entire fourth floor of the six-story building. In October, sbe Entertainment Group closed on the strategic sale of a 50 percent interest in the company to Paris-based AccorHotels in a transaction valued at $319 million.

“On the heels of our recent announcements of several new and exciting projects, I am thrilled to move our New York team to this phenomenal space,” says Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe. “This move is a representation of our continued expansion, and moreover, our commitment to creating a corporate environment that is reflective of the three-dimensional sensibilities of design that are apparent in all of our properties around the world globally.”

“In just a short period of time, sbe has become an essential part of our food and beverage offerings and an integral part of our team. Their move to Soho is a clear signal of their continued commitment and investment to be at the cutting edge of lifestyle, food, and beverage,” says Amir Nahai, AccorHotels CEO Food, Beverage & Lifestyle.

The office will be fully equipped with the latest LG displays including the OLED TV, which will serve as an interactive branding area showcasing sbe’s newest projects and developments on a rotating basis. With this branding area, visitors to the New York headquarters will be given the opportunity to go behind the scenes of sbe’s most recent endeavors.

Supporting a creative environment, sbe has also commissioned internationally acclaimed artist Ara Starck to produce a custom mural installation unique to the space. This will be Starck’s fifth project with sbe, following installations at SLS and Delano South Beach, Mondrian Park Avenue, New York, and Katsuya in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The new office to house 40 employees. The office will also serve as the headquarters for the accounting, branding, communication, legal, finance, and business development sectors of the company and function as the strategic office to support the relationship with AccorHotels as well as all owners and partners. In addition, sbe will maintain its office in Miami which focuses on hotel operations, marketing, and IT as well as its office in Los Angeles which serves as headquarters to sbe’s international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development headed by President Joe Faust. The Los Angeles office will remain as the home to Disruptive Restaurant Group, which manages all of sbe’s restaurant and nightlife operations, and sbe’s Culinary Laboratory.

The office is designed by sbe’s Dakota Development, which is responsible for the design of numerous projects including SLS Las Vegas, Katsuya Hollywood, and Nightingale in Hollywood. Faust intentionally chose to create an open-air space to encourage collaboration across all departments and disciplines.

Since its conception, sbe has created a global portfolio of 175 restaurants, mixology concepts, hotels, and residences with more than 150 in the pipeline for the next two years.