Santa Ynez Inn Renovates Victorian-Inspired Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Wine Country

SANTA YNEZ, CALIF.–Santa Ynez Inn, a 20-room luxury inn in the foothills of Santa Barbara’s wine country, has unveiled a new renovation. The AAA Four Diamond property has updated and transformed all guestrooms, common areas, event spaces, spa, and gardens with views of the surrounding Santa Ynez Mountain Range.

The hotel is designed after a historic turn-of-the-century inn with chandeliers, fireplaces, high ceilings, curated art, and antiques. The guestrooms average 650 square feet with large bathrooms, most of which include jetted whirlpool tubs, heated floors, and steam showers, as well as balconies or patios overlooking the gardens.

“Our goal was to create cozy and inviting spaces with hints of nostalgia–a blend of old and new–while keeping the charm of the inn alive,” says Janice Lesin, co-owner of the hotel. “We want our guests to feel at home while experiencing luxurious amenities and being taken care of by our attentive staff. This next chapter for the property further positions the inn as the premier choice for those seeking a sophisticated wine country getaway.”

The spa has private and couple’s treatment rooms. There are a variety of specialty massages available, including the champagne-infused Signature Massage complete with a flute of sparkling wine, organic champagne body butter, and champagne-infused aromatherapy. Additional amenities include a fitness room, hot tub, and dry sauna. The property has park-like gardens with two brick fire pits, a large fireplace, and twinkle lights. The hotel also offers gourmet, made-to-order breakfast, wine hour with hors d’oeuvres, and late tea and cookies served daily in the parlour.

The Inn’s indoor and outdoor event spaces include the 1,500-square-foot, newly renovated Coach House, which has reclaimed brick interior walls, custom iron sconces, hardwood floors, and vintage floral artwork. The space has an expansive dining area that opens to an outdoor patio with lights strung overhead for a dance floor or stage for a band. There is also a full bar with sitting area and a service kitchen available for catering up to 120 guests.

Santa Ynez Inn has partnered with 21 of the area’s top wineries to provide guests with complimentary tastings. In the upcoming season, the Inn anticipates offering live music in the garden, a whiskey program in the library, and activities such as wine maker dinners, murder mystery dinners, and tai chi on the lawn.