Sandestin Investments Breaks Ground on The Sandestin Hotel

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla.—Sandestin Investments, LLC recently broke ground on a 250-room, full-service property adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: The Sandestin Hotel. Completion of the hotel is slated for April 2020.

“Today marks the beginning of a great addition to Sandestin,” said Sara Becnel, vice president of development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “We are excited to expand our hospitality offering with the new hotel as well as provide a fresh new guest experience not currently available at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.”

The Sandestin Hotel will be constructed by Batson-Cook, which builds a wide range of commercial projects for multi-family residential, office, and private development clients throughout the Southeast. The architect for the project is design firm Cooper Carry, which specializes in the design of hospitality, residential, and restaurants projects. Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company, has been tapped to manage the newly developed hotel. Additionally, Chef Hugh Acheson will partner to develop the new hotel’s culinary offerings.

The new full-service hotel will include a three-meal restaurant, a lobby bar, room service, a luxury spa, a fitness facility, and a signature rooftop pool and bar, all of which the company said will allow Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort better meet the needs of the leisure traveler and expand group business. The Sandestin Hotel will include more than 20,000 square feet of meeting space and have a 13,000-square-foot ballroom, all in addition to the more than 30,000 square feet of existing meeting space at Baytowne Conference Center. Additionally, guests of the hotel will have access to the amenities offered by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort including more than seven miles of beaches and bayfront, four golf courses, 15 tennis courts, and a 113 slip marina.