Sabre Launches Business Travel Services for Hotels

SOUTHLAKE, Texas—Sabre Corporation today announced Business Travel Services, a new consolidated solution suite for hoteliers from Sabre Hospitality Solutions. The combined tools offer time-saving automations and simplified processes; access to industry insights and expert guidance; and unlimited access to travel management companies and consortia partners. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will be one of the first hotel companies to use the new solution, and Sabre notes that IHG’s feedback will shape the future of the tool. Business Travel Services will be available to hoteliers of all sizes in Summer 2019.

The consolidated Business Travel Services solution suite will consist of three historically separate elements that connect both sides of the corporate market. The first is Nexus platform—a system of record for hotel groups that is used to manage all corporate contracts, sales performance, and planning across teams and properties. The second is Sabre Hotel RFP—an exclusive lead-generation tool that manages corporate business travel for more than 2,700 of the most traveled companies in the world. Corporate travel buyers make bids for properties to accept. The third is Consortia Services—a tool that provides access and services to hotels looking to complete submissions to the top 30 consortia programs.

“As we listened to customers, it was clear there was a need for a more holistic approach to corporate hotel bookings,” says Clinton Anderson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “By combining our existing offerings and collaborating with IHG to further develop this solution suite, we will provide hoteliers, from enterprise to independent, the opportunity to make their rates available to a much broader audience.”

“IHG has a long history of digital and technological innovation—and we’re currently rolling out our own hotel management tool, IHG Concerto, which allows us to partner with a range of solution providers. So, choosing to work with Sabre as an early adopter of their new Business Travel Services solution suite will ensure we can make all the benefits of IHG Concerto available to consortia and corporate travel partners too,” says Derek DeCross, SVP of global sales, IHG.

“Together we will be able to provide a more seamless service to customers and guests, designed to enhance usability, satisfaction, loyalty, and revenue,” DeCross continues. “As one of the first companies to use Sabre’s consolidated solution suite, we look forward to providing input to Sabre to influence the corporate booking space moving forward.”