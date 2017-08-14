Running a Pet-Friendly Hotel

According to a recent survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 51 percent of hotels in the United States allow pets. While most people who travel with their furry friends are careful to keep them safe and sound in the hotel room throughout their trip, there are always possible complications. As such, it’s imperative that hoteliers at pet-friendly properties take a few extra steps to ensure the safety of guests and animals. These steps may include having a contact number for human guests, in case there’s an issue with a pet while its owner isn’t at the hotel, as well as making pet-focused amenities available. Read more about how to run a pet-friendly hotel here.