Roxy Speech-Enabled In-Room Assistant Partners with Redwood Systems

Roxy, creator of a speech-enabled device built for hotels, has announced a partnership

with Redwood Systems Group, a hospitality technology provider and integrator. This

partnership will enable hotels to use a single technology provider for their in-room voice

assistant, PBX, HSIA, and CCTV needs.

The Roxy device integrates directly with Redwood Systems’ PBX offering so that guests can get information about hotel amenities and services from the device and also make internal and external calls, including emergency calls. This functionality allows Roxy to replace guestroom telephones at a similar price point. Roxy also has functionality enabling it to replace the in-room speaker, alarm clock, charging ports, and guest booklet so that by consolidating in-room hardware, hoteliers are able to cut costs and reduce clutter in guestrooms.

“We’re excited to be working with a company that has long been at the forefront of new hotel

technologies,” said Cam Urban, CEO of Roxy. “Redwood Systems is an important partner

because of their focus on future-proofed solutions.”

This announcement comes following a recent report by technology advisory and research company, Gartner, which predicts that there will be a voice-activated smart speaker in three out of four U.S. households by the end of 2020. As more guests get used to using these devices in their homes, they begin to expect them in hotel rooms as well.