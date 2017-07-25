Rockbridge Announces Rock the Road 2017 Sponsors

Columbus, Ohio—The 6th annual Rock the Road (RTRX), a leadership and innovation event, is attracting many of the nation’s leading hospitality brands as sponsors to support RTRX as a networking event where business gets done and to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

RTRX is about leadership and innovation, with a day of storytelling by inspiring speakers. It’s an opportunity to network, think more broadly, and be immersed in a wealth of provocative ideas, all while sharing a commitment to support cancer research. Featured keynote speakers include basketball legend and leadership expert Bill Walton, and Dan Pallotta, who will speak about innovation and nonprofit growth strategies. Other speakers include Doug Ulman— Pelotonia CEO, and Dr. Michael Caligiuri—OSU James Cancer Hospital and Solve Research Institute CEO.

“The value of this leadership and innovation event is built around our triple-bottom line: good business, personal fulfillment and giving back,” said Jim Merkel, Rockbridge CEO and Rock the Road founder. “RTRX is a passion for us. We put significant effort into creating an incredible experience for our guests. Attendees come away thinking differently and feeling inspired.”

Rockbridge founded RTRX to unite business leaders behind one goal—end cancer. Over the past six years, Rock the Road has contributed more than $2.2 million to Pelotonia and cancer research through sponsorships, attendees, and individual rider fundraising. RTRX has again set the bar high, announcing a goal of raising $1 million for Pelotonia this year.

There are four main RTRX sponsorship levels that include: Difference Maker Level Sponsors: Aimbridge Hospitality and Davidson Hotels & Resorts; Presidential Level Sponsors: Hodges Ward Elliott, Hospitality Ventures Management Group, IDC Construction, JLL, Marriott International, S.R. Sams Construction, and Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP; Leadership Sponsors: Bryan Ashley, Carroll Adams, First Hospitality Group, Hunter Hotel Advisors, New Castle Hotels and Resorts, Prism Hotels & Resorts, Vesta Hospitality, Wells Fargo, Widewaters, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Partnership Sponsors: Amherst Capital Management, Arent Fox, CBIZ, Concord Hospitality, Crowe Horwath, Dickinson Wright, First American Title, HFF, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, HRI Properties, Parking Management Company, Pyramid Ho, and McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc.

“We are humbled and truly appreciate the generous support from our sponsor partners,” Merkel added. “They help us achieve the ambitious goals we set that make this great business and learning experience successful and enduring.”