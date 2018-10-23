DENVER—RLH Corporation today debuted a fully redesigned and rebuilt website that uses a platform where guests can book in as few as three clicks. The new redlion.com delivers a tailored and search-friendly experience with streamlined navigation and fast load speeds on any device, making it easier to view hotel options, book from the road, and get the trip started.

“We have simplified the booking process through the new redlion.com,” said RLH Corporation Senior Vice President of Digital, Loyalty, and Partnerships Leslee Torres. “We focused on building the most efficient reservation experience in the industry. Users of the new redlion.com can complete a reservation in as few as three clicks. The old saying ‘Time is money’ has never been more true, and our new website promotes direct bookings and return visits by saving guests’ time.”

The new homepage is designed to make it easier for guests booking last minute or from the road. Upon entering the site, the guest is immediately geolocated and a search is conducted for rooms available tonight. The nearest hotel rooms are displayed with the lowest available price. Guests can also search the website by address, city, or point of interest for those planning further in advance.

After selecting a hotel property and room, guests will be given the option to customize their stay with add-ons including early check-in, late check-out, breakfast, pets, parking, and more.

“We replaced complex rate codes with a simple process: select a room, then customize your stay,” added Torres. “This gives guests the opportunity to pick and choose from a menu of options to make sure their stay is exactly what they need.”