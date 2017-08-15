RLH Corporation Plans Three New Franchised Properties

RLH Corporation announced that the company agreed to open a new franchised Red Lion Hotel in Arlington, Virginia and Americas Best Value Inns in Charlotte, North Carolina and Odessa, Texas.

The Red Lion Hotel Arlington Rosslyn/Iwo Jima will have 141 guest rooms, an indoor heated pool, exercise facility, on-site restaurant, and business center. The property is projected to open during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Americas Best Value Inn in Charlotte will have 116 guest rooms, free continental breakfast, an outdoor pool, and meeting rooms. The property is projected to open in August 2017. The Americas Best Value Inn & Suites in Odessa will have 60 guest rooms, free breakfast, and Wi-Fi, and a hot tub. The property is also projected to open in August 2017.

Photo: Americas Best Value Inn and Suites in Hyannis, Cape Cod (Credit: RLH Corporation)