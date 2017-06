Fitch Ratings released a report predicting that hotel RevPAR will slow down this year, but the industry’s positive streak will likely continue at least through 2018. The report also noted that the industry will see more demand for leisure travel than business, while resort, suburban, and airport hotels will perform better than those in city centers, due to the recent influx of new urban lodging options. Read more about Fitch Ratings’ outlook on the lodging industry here.