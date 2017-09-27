Home / Technology / App Watch / ResortPass Gives Access to Hotel Spaces Without Reserving a Room
ResortPass Gives Access to Hotel Spaces Without Reserving a Room

ResortPass Gives Access to Hotel Spaces Without Reserving a Room

Posted by: Lodging Staff in App Watch, Technology September 27, 2017

ResortPass is an online booking platform that offers guests day access to a hotel or resort’s pool, spa, and other facilities. The concept’s booking software blocks peak days but highlights weekdays and slower periods, bringing in extra revenue at a time when the hotel may have lower occupancy. Day guests can book rooms, pay accordingly, and approach check-in the same way as overnight guests, and pricing varies depending on how in-demand the property is on a certain day. ResortPass also has a personal reservation system that allows operators to easily keep track of day guests.

Read a Q&A with Amanda Szabo, founder of ResortPass, here.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top