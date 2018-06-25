Residence Inn by Marriott Opens in Chandler, Arizona

Chandler, Ariz.–The 142-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Chandler, Arizona opened on June 15, 2018. Located at 2727 West Queen Creek Road, the all-suite Residence Inn Phoenix Chandler/South will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by HCW Development of Branson, Missouri and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality of Plano, Texas.

Located in downtown Ocotillo and 10 minutes from downtown Chandler, the Residence Inn Phoenix Chandler/South offers its guests convenient access to downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, the Chandler Fashion Center Mall, and Wild Horse Pass.

“We are pleased with the continued growth of Residence Inn hotels in the Chandler area,” says Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. “When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life’s pace, and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive.”

The Residence Inn Phoenix Chandler/South is an all-suite hotel that offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. The suites include a large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair, and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, and residential-sized appliances. The property also offers free hot breakfast every day, a grocery delivery service, and 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room.

The hotel has functional public spaces for guests to relax or collaborate as well as weeknight evening gatherings—the RI Mix—with premium beers and connection to local flavors. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy, and print materials, and provides guests with a meeting room, an outdoor swimming pool, a patio complete with a barbecue and fire pit, a fitness center, and walking paths along the Ocotillo waterways.