Residence Inn by Marriott to Open in Downtown Omaha

ROSEMONT, Ill.—Rosemont, Ill.-based First Hospitality Group, Inc. announced that its latest adaptive reuse project, the conversion of the former Federal Building in Omaha, Neb., into a Residence Inn by Marriott is complete. The hotel will open to the public September 17. The 150-room, all-suite property will blend history with modern-day comforts and conveniences.

The extensive $23 million renovation project has retained many of the building’s historic and original characteristics and building materials, including the original marble, terrazzo tile, wooden railings and brass fixtures. Old items found in the building, such as the original 1934 FBI Most Wanted poster, will also be preserved and displayed.

Construction on the original Omaha Federal Building began in 1932 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal during the Great Depression. Designed by Thomas Rogers Kimball, a renowned Omaha and Midwest architect, the building was assembled utilizing all American-made materials, including wood, marble, and tile. The building is considered the first “modern classic” Art Deco design in federal government buildings and serviced several federal branches after opening its doors in 1934, including the District Court, IRS, FBI, Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers. The Omaha Federal Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.