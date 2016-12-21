Residence Inn Announces Presence in 50 States

BETHESDA, Md.—Marriott International has announced that its extended-stay brand, Residence Inn, now touts a presence in all 50 states due to its latest opening in Wyoming. The growth milestone underscores the brand’s popularity with customers and the hotel investment community alike.

The achievement also gives Marriott International its second brand with a location in every state following Courtyard by Marriott’s debut in its 50th state in 2009.

“We’re so pleased that Residence Inn by Marriott can now welcome guests in every state, from Alaska to Hawaii,” said Eric Jacobs, Marriott International, chief development officer, select service and extended stay brands for North America. “It’s a huge achievement—and proof that both customers and hotel investors see tremendous value in catering to the unique needs of guests who are on the road for at least five nights and appreciate the secure and trusted home-plus experience.”

Residence Inn is expected to open 60 additional hotels in Canada, Europe and the United States in 2017, about 50 percent more than in 2016. The brand has roughly 725 properties globally with 230 in the pipeline.

“Residence Inn pioneered the extended-stay segment, and as the category leader continues to stand out among the competition by offering guests signature features that meet the needs of every type of travel circumstance—long stay business, short stay business, family getaways, and special occasions,” said Diane Mayer, Residence Inn vice president and global brand manager. “When on the road for extended stays, guests have the ability to not just survive their trip, but actually thrive while they’re away. They benefit from a ‘home plus’ experience that helps them maintain a healthy balance, maximize their time and connect with the local scene.”

Residence Inn properties are all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom accommodations. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel’s plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite’s large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, and residential-sized appliances.

The Residence Inn complimentary breakfast has a variety of great options, including specially made featured items. Guests can start their day off right with healthy food choices and, with a convenient to-go offering, can make sure they do not miss the most important meal of the day.

Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, Residence Inn hotels offer guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel’s grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, and onsite guest laundry room. The RiMix, is an after work, casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want, while enjoying light fare. The hotels also maintain a meeting room, a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provide guests with an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and a barbecue, exercise room, and Sport Court.