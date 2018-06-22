Renaissance Palm Springs Completes $14 Million Renovation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.—Renaissance Palm Springs has undergone a renaissance of its own with the completion of a $14 million renovation, breathing new life into the Coachella Valley property.

From newly reimagined guest quarters and a revitalized outdoor area showcasing one of the region’s largest pools to re-inspired meeting venues, every space at the hotel now reflects the natural beauty of its surroundings.

While the views of the San Jacinto Mountains and palm trees haven’t changed, all other design elements in the hotel’s guestrooms and suites have been transformed. A neutral beige and grey color palette brings the desert’s natural outdoor beauty indoors. Pops of color in artwork and on custom duvets and modern balcony furniture add a touch of whimsy and excitement.

Spa-inspired marble bathrooms, pillowtop mattresses, attentive room service, spacious work desks, and complimentary high-speed WiFi allow guests to relax and be as productive as they desire during their getaway. Mini-refrigerators, coffee makers, and large flat-panel TVs give rooms home-like amenities.

Bright blue umbrellas and cozy lounge chairs now dot the poolside landscape so vacationers can soak up the Southern California sun. The pool also has updated private cabanas with furniture, service, and towels. A new outdoor poolside bar provides cold adult and child-friendly beverages and light fare.

The Palm Springs hotel’s 15 remodeled event venues, with a combined 25,940 square feet. Redesigned with fresh paint, new carpet and furniture, and modern AV equipment, these spaces complement the hotel’s professional planning and catering services.

The completely restyled Date offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating. With a name that pays homage to the locally grown fruit, the restaurant has an eclectic mix of menu items that is meant to pique the curiosity of taste buds while providing hearty nourishment for visitors in town to attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival, BNP Paribas Open, CareerBuilder Challenge, White Party, or Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Rocks, the hotel’s lounge serving custom cocktails and locally brewed beers, also received a makeover.