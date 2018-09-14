Renaissance Denver Stapleton Completes $15 Million Renovation

DENVER—Renaissance Denver Stapleton has completed a $15 million renovation encompassing the entire hotel, including the property’s 400 guestrooms, more than 40,000 square feet of meeting space, its ballroom, lobby, public spaces, and the hotel’s Club Lounge. The hotel also added a new restaurant concept, Fifty300, with American regional cuisine.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to reveal the hotel’s reimagined look to both Denver and visiting guests,” said Brian Lenfestey, area general manager of Renaissance Denver Stapleton. “Offering the same high-quality service that Renaissance is known for, this renovation elevates the guest experience and gives us an edge in an ever-evolving city.”

The Stapleton neighborhood is a residential and entertainment hub that is one of the largest urban redevelopment projects in the country. The hotel is close to an abundance of restaurants, breweries, specialty shops, local boutiques, outdoor malls, a movie theater, and over 50 parks.

Overseen by SANDdesign, the hotel has been updated with a classic and subdued color scheme, dominated by blue-gray tones and accented with mild earth tones and pops of orange. Geometric shapes compliment the architectural features of the exterior of the hotel. Lilies, succulents, and other local botanicals reflect indigenous Colorado flora, and wall art blends mountainous scenes with the industry of everyday modern life.

Guestrooms offer new beds and comforters, 50″ Smart TVs mounted on a cushioned silver panel, silver geometric lamps, and gray geometric carpet. Lounge areas have been renovated with new round tables, desk chairs, gray sofa sleepers in king guestrooms, and blue armchairs in queen guestrooms. Bathrooms have new tile, walk-in showers, back-lit mirrors, and textured silver and gray wallpaper that resembles exposed concrete.

The hotel’s renovated Denver meeting space has new lighting fixtures, wall coverings, grayscale geometric carpet, and AV/TVs, while the hotel’s lobby offers a new botanical program along with new couches, chairs, and artwork throughout the foyer.

The property’s new Stapleton restaurant, Fifty300, evokes a rustic feel, reminiscent of a high-end ski resort café complete with pseudo-ski-lift booths. Fifty300’s menu is designed by Executive Chef Charles Fulton, who has been with the hotel since 2010. The menu includes Duck Confit Egg Roll, Tuna Poke, Sesame Tuna Nicoise, Colorado Rack of Lamb plus soups, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, seafood, and steak.

“We are excited to roll out brand new food and cocktail menus as well as an entirely new dining concept, Fifty300, as part of the recent renovation,” said Fulton. “Our team has thoughtfully crafted menu items using regional ingredients that reflect the local culture of the Rocky Mountains.”