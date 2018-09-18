Red Roof Opens First Soft-Brand Property in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO—The St. Clair Hotel, the first property in Red Roof’s first soft brand, The Red Collection, opened in downtown Chicago at 162 E. Ontario Street. Designed to give guests an authentic, upper-midscale experience at a value price, The St. Clair Hotel’s 208 rooms have been revitalized, renovated, and upgraded. Guests can also expect a restaurant on premise in the future.

Red Roof is entering a new sector with The Red Collection: upper midscale city center hotels that are unique and reflect the local vibe and culture of their locations. Red Roof’s research showed that many of today’s travelers are not looking for hotels that are identified as “trendy” or “hip,” but are instead looking for modern, accessible lodging with enhanced amenities in the heart of cities they love—prime locations near the activities they love to do.

The St. Clair Hotel is located in Streeterville one block from the Magnificent Mile, a shopping and dining destination. The neighborhood’s main attraction, the Navy Pier, is filled with amusement rides, gift shops and eateries; its docks are lined with sightseeing boats and bicycles. Beyond the Pier, the neighborhood has entertainment options from four-star French cuisine to Ohio Street Beach to the Museum of Contemporary Art. The hotel is within walking distance to the historic Water Tower and the Chicago River.

“The St. Clair Hotel is the flagship property of The Red Collection, a new soft brand that provides access to new markets and audiences for us,” says Andrew Alexander, president, Red Roof. “Because there is already core equity in Red Roof, this is the perfect time for us to grow our portfolio as we build on our strong brand base. The Red Collection allows the company to enter new channels, expand business models and offer unique and evolved products to new and existing customers accommodating the diverse needs of travelers across the country.”

Rooms in the hotel are decorated with locally-inspired artwork of Chicago cityscapes and include upgraded bedding, pillow-top mattresses, spa-inspired bathrooms with multi-flow shower heads, and Seattle’s Best Coffee.

The St. Clair Hotel is the only hotel on the Magnificent Mile that offers select rooms with two king-sized beds. Those who book Elite Windy City King-King rooms will also get a “Sleep Enhancing Kit” with a white noise machine. The rooms are also stocked with Chicago-themed souvenir kits to extend the experience–and the guests’ memories–long after they’ve arrived back home.

The hotel’s lobby has plush high-tops, outlets for multiple devices, and the Red Thread brand standards including free WiFi. The St. Clair Hotel will uphold Red Roof guest initiatives, including a free pet-friendly policy and RediCard.

The Red Collection is designed to provide franchisees opportunities to diversify and invest in city-center hotels with a focus on locations in major cities, state capitals, and resort destinations. “The Red Collection meets the continued demand for the brand from consumers, franchisees, and investors,” notes Phil Hugh, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof. “We have a robust pipeline of franchise interest.”

Veteran franchisee, Packard Hospitality Management, is introducing the first franchise property of The Red Collection, State House Inn, in downtown Springfield, Ill. Opening this fall, State House Inn has undergone a full renovation. The 125 rooms are styled after the mid-century modern movement staying true to the era in which the hotel was originally built. Guests will be a short walk away from the Illinois State Capitol, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, and the Illinois State Museum.

Future cities under consideration for The Red Collection include New York, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Austin, and Atlanta.