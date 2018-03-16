COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has announced a new, 43,000 sq. ft. headquarters located at 7815 Walton Parkway, New Albany, Ohio, to house its team of 150 corporate office employees with the capacity to expand its workforce. The company says that the new location provides the space, technology, and resources to support the brand’s continued growth in the upscale economy segment as it enters new geographies and expands its portfolio of sub-brands including Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ , and The Red Collection.

“This new state-of-the-art headquarters is just one of many ways we are working to support our ongoing growth trajectory and is an important milestone as we look to the future,” Red Roof President Andy Alexander says. “We believe this move will enhance and strengthen our ability to deliver on our promise to consumers with the benefit of bringing all of our corporate employees under one roof, which fosters a more dynamic and collaborative workplace.”

Over the past three years, Red Roof has grown more than 41 percent, reaching a total of 539 locations. More than 30 properties are scheduled to open this year, including The St. Clair Hotel in Chicago, The Red Collection ‘s flagship location. By the end of 2018, Red Roof expects to have a portfolio of 600 properties across all sub-brands.

Photo: Red Roof PLUS+ Phoenix