Red Roof Expands The Red Collection with Second Location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—Following the launch of its first soft brand and the growing demand for affordable and accessible hotels, Red Roof is introducing a second property in The Red Collection in Springfield, Illinois. The State House Inn, located in the state’s capital city, is slated to open for business in September. The addition also marks Red Roof’s expansion of its footprint with Packard Hospitality Management, LLC, a veteran franchisee in the industry.

Red Roof created The Red Collection based on consumer research—the brand is designed to bring modern and affordable accommodations to the hearts of cities that travelers love. The Red Collection’s flagship location, The St. Clair Hotel in Downtown Chicago, will open later this year.

The State House Inn is one of seven Red Roof properties franchised by Packard Hospitality Management, a Red Roof partner since 2015. The group owns and operates properties across the Red Roof portfolio, including Red Roof Inn locations, Red Roof PLUS+ locations, and now the latest property in The Red Collection.

The 125-room State House Inn will undergo a full renovation. Located in the heart of the Downtown Springfield, guests will be just a short walk away from the Illinois State Capitol, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, and the Illinois State Museum. The State House Inn will provide Red Roof brand standards including fast and free WiFi, a pet-friendly policy at no additional cost, and participation in RediCard.

“Packard Hospitality Management is introducing the first franchised property of The Red Collection, a testament to the demand we see for unique and affordable hotels located in the centers of cities travelers love,” Phil Hugh, Chief Development Officer of Red Roof, says. “The Red Collection is an attractive offering for franchisees as Red Roof continues the expansion of sub-brands in our portfolio to accommodate the diverse needs of travelers across the country.”

“The State House Inn in Springfield, Illinois is the perfect property for our first franchised venture as part of The Red Collection,” Michael Goldstein, president and CEO of Packard Hospitality Management, adds. “Based on the consumer research Red Roof conducted, we know that hyper-local and affordable city-center hotels are in demand, providing us with enhanced opportunities to continue our successful development track record in the industry.”

Over the past three years, Red Roof has grown more than 41 percent, reaching a total of 539 locations. More than 30 properties are scheduled to open later this year, including The St. Clair Hotel and The State House Inn. By the end of 2018, Red Roof expects to have a portfolio of 600 properties across all sub-brands.

Top photo: The St. Clair Hotel in Downtown Chicago