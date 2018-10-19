Red Roof Expands The Red Collection with State House Inn in Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Ill.–State House Inn, the second property and first franchised property in The Red Collection, Red Roof’s entry into the soft-brand space, has opened in Illinois’ capital city, Springfield. Located in the downtown, the 125-room property has undergone a full renovation and will cater to both government business and tourists visiting historic sites in the area. Guests will be a short walk away from the Illinois State Capitol, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, the Illinois State Museum, Memorial Medical Center, and HSHS St John’s Hospital.

Red Roof has entered a new sector with The Red Collection—upper midscale city center hotels in prime locations near activities travelers love to do that are unique and reflect the local vibe and culture of the city centers in which they’re located.

The hotel décor is styled after the mid-century modern movement, staying true to the authenticity of the era in which the hotel was originally built. Guestrooms include 23 executive 1 bedroom suites and 2 specialty suites, the Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd, all with added amenities. Rooms have locally inspired artwork, carpeted floors, white bedding, spacious new furnishings, and lounge seating as well as large, flat-screen TVs, work desks, in-room coffee makers, and iron/ironing boards. Bathrooms offer spa-inspired toiletries, hair dryers, detachable two-in-one shower heads with multi-flow capabilities, and newly remodeled bath fixtures.

The lobby has a stone fireplace, lounge seating, high-top workspaces, locally inspired artwork, and WiFi connectivity. Other common space amenities include a large breakfast room just steps from the lobby with free, hot continental breakfast for guests. The Top Hat Lounge is the hotel’s bar for light bites and signature drinks. The hotel also has 5500 square feet of flexible meeting space and a fitness center with locker rooms.

The property is owned by Vendian Capital Management LTD. and managed by Packard Hospitality Management, LLC.

“Vendian is introducing the first franchised property of The Red Collection, a testament to the demand we see for unique and affordable hotels located in the centers of cities that travelers love,” says Phil Hugh, chief development officer, Red Roof. “The Red Collection is an attractive offering for franchisees as Red Roof continues the expansion of sub-brands in our portfolio to accommodate the diverse needs of travelers across the country.”

The Red Collection’s flagship location, The St. Clair Hotel in downtown Chicago, opened in September. Future growth of the soft brand includes a focus on locations in major cities, state capitals, and resort destinations.

“We are very excited to be part of the new The Red Collection brand and strongly believe that Springfield, Illinois is the perfect market for a stylish upper-mid market product like the State House Inn,” adds Anton Jivov, managing director of Vendian. “We have invested heavily in bringing the look and feel of this hotel up to date to provide a luxurious and smart destination for all travelers. This is our fourth Red Roof property and we continue to believe in the value of the brand as we continue to build our portfolio.”