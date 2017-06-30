Real Time Reviews

Qlicket provides intelligent guest Wi-Fi solutions to the global hospitality industry. The company specializes in building and deploying their own patented gateway controllers, which deliver seamless, spot-free Wi-Fi to guests. In addition, their hardware comes with an INSTANT GUEST FEEDBACK feature, which lets hoteliers capture, review, and resolve guest concerns and queries in real time, before they appear online. Hotels using Qlicket have happier guests, better online reviews, and earn up to 2.2 times more revenue.

