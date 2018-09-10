Real Hospitality Group and Aspect Investment Partners Close on Four Hotel Portfolio

OCEAN CITY — Real Hospitality Group and Aspect Investment Partners Ltd. have added four hotels to their portfolio and expanded their hotel ownership and management to three new markets: Nashville, Phoenix, and Denver.

The four hotels include the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn in Nashville Smyrna Tennessee, the Hyatt Place Phoenix North, and the Aloft Broomfield Denver. The portfolio consists of 461 rooms and will be managed by RHG. With the acquisition of this portfolio, Real Hospitality Group increased their portfolio of owned and managed assets to 105 hotels in 16 states.

Ben Seidel, president and CEO of Real Hospitality Group, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Aspect and believe that these four properties in these key locations are aligned with our strategic growth plan to acquire institutional-grade hotel properties in dynamic markets as we continue to expand our footprint across the country.”

The current joint venture represents part of Aspect’s third hospitality investment platform. Aspect, through its three platforms, owns 19 hotels in 16 cities.

Mohamed Seif El Nasr, co-founder and managing director of Aspect, said, “This deal marks a milestone in our firm’s evolution as we expand our reach in the hospitality sector with well aligned and high-quality operating partners like RHG.”

Top photo: Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Smyrna