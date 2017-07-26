Home / Daily Feed / Reaching Guests After Their Stay

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News July 26, 2017

Hoteliers continue to struggle with the challenge of connecting with guests and fostering a relationship with them after their stay. Part of the trouble is finding the right balance when sending communications. The frequency of communications, the platform that is used such as emails or SMS messaging, the type of messages, and the timing of those communications all impact the effectiveness of a hotel’s marketing efforts for post-stay guests. Read about recommendations for successfully reaching and engaging with former guests here.

