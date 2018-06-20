RAR Hospitality to Manage SureStay Plus by Best Western El Cajon

SAN DIEGO — RAR Hospitality has acquired the hotel management contract for SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western El Cajon. Headquartered in San Diego, the hotel management firm is overseeing the conversion of the property from a Best Western Courtesy Inn to a Best Western SureStay Plus. Adding this new management contract brings RAR Hospitality’s portfolio to 19 hotels serving Southern California, Arizona, and Colorado.

“RAR Hospitality is proud to grow its local presence in San Diego County with the addition of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western El Cajon,” says Bob Rauch, CEO and president of RAR Hospitality. “Our team has unmatched branded property expertise and we’re thrilled to welcome this hotel into the RAR family.”

The property is situated less than a mile from the Interstate 8 where guests can easily access San Diego’s most popular attractions such as SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Gaslamp District, Old Town, La Jolla, and Pacific Beach. Guests have access to a 24-hour front desk, complimentary full breakfast, free wireless internet, free parking, a business center, an outdoor pool, a hot tub, flat screen televisions, and cable television programming. SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western El Cajon is located at 1355 E. Main Street; El Cajon, Calif.