RAR Hospitality Acquires Management Contract for Four Points by Sheraton San Diego

SAN DIEGO—RAR Hospitality has signed a contract securing management for Four Points by Sheraton San Diego. With the completion of this contract, RAR Hospitality now manages 18 hotels serving Southern California and the Southwest. The management company is also planning a $3 million hotel renovation to elevate the property.

“Four Points by Sheraton San Diego is an exciting addition to the RAR Hospitality family,” says Bob Rauch, CEO and founder of RAR Hospitality. “An ongoing multimillion-dollar renovation and changes to the service profile guided by RAR will help to reposition and elevate the hotel in every aspect.”

Catering to the needs of today’s everyday traveler, the hotel offers all the brand’s amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated pool, business center, fast and complimentary standard WiFi throughout the hotel, and the Four Points Best Brews program with local craft beers.

Centrally located in the San Diego Business District, Four Points by Sheraton San Diego is in close proximity to San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, The University of San Diego, National University, Sharp Healthcare, and Rady’s Children Hospital for business travelers and attractions such as Gaslamp Quarter, SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Carlsbad State Beach, and golf courses are nearby for leisure and family travelers. This hotel offers 223 rooms with Citrus; a contemporary restaurant and bar offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner; over 12,000 square feet of meeting space including two spacious ballrooms; on-site, nine-hole executive golf course; a theater; and learning center. Four Points by Sheraton San Diego is located at 8110 Aero Drive; San Diego.

Four Points by Sheraton San Diego joins RAR’s branded hotel portfolio in the U.S. with Hilton Garden Inn San Diego/Del Mar, Fairfield Inn & Suites San Marcos and Holiday Inn Express Tempe.