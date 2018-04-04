Orlando—At its Americas Business Conference in Orlando this week, Radisson Hotel Group revealed its new visual identity, product design, and guest experience pillars for the Radisson brand in the Americas, including new model room designs. The announcement come about a month after the company first announced its rebranding to Radisson Hotel Group from Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

The comprehensive overhaul includes a new design aesthetic, tagline, updated logo, service icon, color palette, and overall brand experience that will affect the more than 160 Radisson hotels currently in operation and under development in the Americas. The company also noted that it anticipates the removal of 10 to 15 percent of non-compliant hotels in the current Radisson hotel brand portfolio to improve consistency and guest service. To help support the brand’s franchisees, a loan program will be available to help those qualifying to upgrade their hotel to the updated design.

The new Radisson hotel brand identity is part of the Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic five-year operating plan that includes investments in its portfolio and repositioning of more than 500 hotels globally, as well as the expansion of the Radisson brand into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company says that it has already begun to see development traction in the United States with its announcement of a signing for a 320-room new-build Radisson hotel in Midtown of New York City with developer McSam Hotel Group.

“Great brands have very similar consistency and quality gaps between their best property and worst property and this strategic initiative will help us reshape the portfolio,” says Ken Greene, president, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “We have terrific owners coupled with an amazing service culture that brings a lot of passion to this brand and we are committed to building our organization with a powerful value proposition that focuses on branding, revenue, cost, flexibility, and simplifying the way we transact.”

The company says that new Radisson brand is about the balance and harmony of the Scandinavian way of life. The new design aesthetic focuses on streamlined yet comfortable and accessible designs that encourage a balanced environment. The hotels are going to focus on creating experiences centered around social spaces, F&B, guestrooms, meetings, and wellness. The new tagline for the brand—“Simply Delightful”—brings together two aspects of the new brand proposition–simplicity with touches that create memorable experiences.