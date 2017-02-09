R.D. Olson Completes First DKN Hotels Project

IRVINE, Calif.—R.D. Olson Construction, a premier builder of hotel properties in California, has announced it completed construction on Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine/John Wayne Airport, in close proximity to John Wayne Airport. The ground-up project marks the firm’s first partnership with Irvine-based hotel management and development company, DKN Hotels.

The four-story, 161-room hotel is located in the heart of the Irvine business and industrial district, and minutes away from the shores of Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, and Laguna Beach. The hotel also is close to premier Orange County shopping centers such as The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine/John Wayne Airport is the firm’s third completed project in Irvine, with the Irvine Spectrum Marriott currently underway.

“When presented with the opportunity to partner on a project in our own backyard, we gladly accepted the job,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “Our deep-rooted experience in hospitality made this a perfect new endeavor with DKN Hotels, and we enjoyed working with them to deliver a top-notch product for our community.”

Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine/John Wayne Airport gives nod to Orange County’s booming high-tech community with a modern, contemporary design that includes metal ceilings, smooth stone surfaces, and vibrant blue, green and orange colors in hotel accents and artwork. The open lobby features 30-foot ceilings and a convenient market for quick grab-and-go items. The hotel finishes are reminiscent of computer chips, graphic gaming imagery and abstractions, and lounge-like furnishings create a relaxing and home-like environment for business travelers.

Managed by DKN Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine/John Wayne Airport features an array of business and public amenities such as a business center and more than 1,500 square feet of meeting space equipped with complimentary high-speed internet access, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and natural lighting.

The 126,000-square-foot hotel also boasts spacious studios and one- and two-bedroom suites with 42‑inch HDTVs and fully-equipped kitchens that include a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. The property’s outdoor amenities include a pool and spa, fire pit, BBQ grills and a sports court with options for basketball, volleyball, badminton, and smashball.

“Our motto ‘when every detail counts,’ is woven in the fabric of our firm and truly came through in this project, as proven in the quality of the finished product,” said R.D. Olson Construction Project Engineer Joe Amenta. “We’re proud of the team who dedicated themselves to exceeding expectations, and tackled every challenge thrown along the way.”