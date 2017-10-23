Quality Inn Opens 1,500th U.S. Location

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels’ largest midscale brand, Quality Inn, recently opened its 1,500th U.S. hotel in Williston, North Dakota. The brand’s rapid growth is positioned to continue with more than 25 properties slated to open before the end of the year, totaling 88 openings in 2017—a 7 percent increase from last year.

“Quality Inn is the most in-demand midscale conversion brand because it appeals to both franchisees and guests,” said Anne Smith, vice president of brand management and design at Choice Hotels International. “The brand innovated the midscale hotel franchise model, becoming the first hotel chain in the country. More than 75 years later, Quality Inn is a consistent performer with domestic RevPAR up 3.3 percent in the first half of the year, outpacing the midscale segment.”

“Thanks to its high brand awareness and strong equity, we continue to see Quality Inn offering a strong value proposition to hotel owners,” said Tom Nee, vice president of franchise development at Choice Hotels International. “Additionally, franchisees have access to Choice Hotels’ services and support tools, making it an appealing option to open new properties.”

In 1939, Choice Hotels created Quality Courts, an informal group of motels that set quality standards at an affordable price for travelers. In 1972, Quality Courts was renamed and rebranded to Quality Inn to reflect its growing global presence. Since then, Quality Inn has become Choice’s largest single brand.

American Hospitality Management, Inc., a hotel management company with multiple midscale properties, franchised the 1,500th Quality Inn. The property will be managed by INH Management Inc., a full-service real estate and property management company. Located in Williston, North Dakota, near the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers, the new property’s area is the economic center of agriculture growth and the Bakken oil play. The hotel provides travelers with free breakfast, WiFi, and a business center.