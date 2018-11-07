Hotel construction and renovation can be a daunting task. Whether an owner has been through it once, twice, or has not yet crossed that bridge, there is quite a bit to consider to ensure a project runs like clockwork. As with anything, pre-planning lays the foundation for a successful project and putting together a stellar team is an integral part of that process. Finding contractors who set realistic goals, stick to a budget, follow a timeline, and deliver quality work is easier said than done, but not impossible.

The practice of value engineering can be key to the success of cost-effective new construction and renovations. From securing vendors with qualifications and connections that will ultimately save time and resources, to global networking and smart sourcing, there are several factors to consider.

What is Value Engineering?

Value engineering (VE) is the industry practice of increasing the value of a desired product by reducing its cost, improving its function, or both. In the lodging world, a critical VE component is procuring substitute materials that meet the design intent. The alternative is cost-cutting through a focus on cheap labor and a less stringent focus on installation best practices. While that may keep costs down, it certainly doesn’t provide value.

The right contractor can leverage supplier relationships to provide VE options that are within 99 percent of the original color, marbling, texture, and performance standards of the designers’ preferred material, often resulting in significant savings without sacrificing quality.

Three Steps to Value-Engineered Savings