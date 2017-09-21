Puerto Rico Devastated by Hurricane Maria

Yesterday morning, Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico’s southeastern coast as a Category 4 storm. It lingered for 10 hours, knocking out power and water for the entire island, which has yet to be restored. Puerto Rico is also without cell service at the moment. Experts are estimating that it will take up to six months to restore power to the entire island, which is now just starting its cleanup efforts. Hurricane Maria is the third hurricane to have devastating effects on the southern U.S. and its territories over the last four weeks. To read more, click here.