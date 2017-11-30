Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 25 New Member Hotels

SINGAPORE–Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 25 new member hotels and resorts across eight countries between August and October 2017. The additions include four U.S. properties: Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii; Royalton Hotel in N.Y.; The Maritime Hotel New York; and The Commonwealth in Richmond, Va.

One of the new U.S. properties that Preferred added to its global portfolio, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, is scheduled to formally open in December 2017 after an extensive $115 million transformation. The 839-room luxury resort will feature oceanfront and Diamond Head views, a destination pool deck replete with a saltwater infinity pool and cabanas, and five exciting culinary concepts, including a signature restaurant, Morimoto Asia, by Iron Chef Morimoto. The hotel lobby centerpiece is a 280,000-gallon saltwater Oceanarium that will be home to a multitude of indigenous marine life.

Additional member hotels to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts between August 1 and October 31, 2017 include:

Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa (Guerrero, Mexico)

Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa (Barcelona, Spain)

H10 CUBIK (Barcelona, Spain)

Myconian Naia (Mykonos, Greece)

THE BODRUM by Paramount Hotels & Resorts (Bodrum, Turkey)

Pestana Amsterdam Riverside (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Cresta Palace (Celerina, Switzerland)

Turyaa Chennai (Chennai, India)

WelcomHotel Dwarka, New Delhi (New Delhi, India)

Shahpura Haveli (Jaipur, India)

The Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao (Shanghai, China

The Longemont Hotel Shenyang (Shenyang, China)

Connect Busan (Busan, South Korea)

Photo: Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii