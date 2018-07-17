Nature Inspires 2019 Color Trends and PPG’s Color of the Year

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.—The most impactful color trends for the upcoming year will be closely tied to nature, according to the color experts at PPG, which recently released its 2019 Color of the Year, Night Watch (PPG1145-7). Hand selected by PPG’s global color experts, this rich shade of green will be at the forefront of design trends in 2019 as it emulates greenery and nature in spaces.

“The restorative power of nature is important in society now more than ever,” explains Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager. “Night Watch is about bringing the healing power from the outdoors into your home through color. The dark green hue pulls our memories of natural environments to the surface to recreate the calming, invigorating euphoria we feel when in nature.”

The urge to reconnect with nature in today’s society was a reoccurring theme during the PPG Global Color Workshop, held earlier this year in February. This annual workshop, which PPG began nine years ago, brings together over 20 PPG global color stylists across several industries to analyze the runway, lifestyles, demographics, geographies, and global and cross-cultural societal inspirations to determine what colors will resonate and represent the PPG global color forecast, including the PPG Color of the Year.

“Night Watch’s ability to invoke a deep connection to nature is universal, which allows the hue to be versatile for a variety of spaces and design segments–from healthcare to commercial and residential design,” adds Schlotter. “The color can be incorporated into interiors as a focal accent wall in a bedroom or dining room, and it pairs nicely with gold or brass accents and décor. It can be especially impactful in places without any view or tie to the outdoors, like the end of a windowless hallway of a hospital. For exteriors, Night Watch is a gorgeous alternative to the trending black or deepest blue-black, and it works well as an accent on doors and

shutters.”

In the architectural paint market, the forecast coordinates with trending materials such as textiles, wood, tile, cabinets, window frames, and more. PPG notes several other color themes for 2019 in four collections.