PM Hotel Group to Manage DoubleTree by Hilton in Wilmington

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Hotel management company PM Hotel Group has signed a management contract to operate the 244-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wilmington, Del. The Buccini/Pollin Group, a privately held, full-service real estate acquisition, development, and management company, acquired the hotel in October 2017.

“With the inclusion of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wilmington, we add our sixth hotel in Delaware to our ever-expanding third-party hotel management portfolio,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “We continue to seek full- and limited-service properties in markets with strong demand generators and barriers to new entry.”

Near downtown Wilmington and adjacent to Concord Mall, the hotel is proximate to the popular historical site, Winterthur, the corporate offices of MetLife and Dupont and a variety of entertainment options ranging from restaurants to movie theaters. The hotel has more than 11,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space capable of accommodating up to 360 guests, heated indoor pool, fitness center, and dining options at Palettes Restaurant & Lounge. Guestrooms offer 42-inch flat-screen televisions, oversized work desks, ergonomic chairs, refrigerators, and complimentary WiFi connectivity.